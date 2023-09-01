THE Leeton-Whitton Junior Crows have had a hugely-successful 2023, topped off by three grand final victories and several award wins at the recent South West Junior League presentation day.
The club had three sides contesting the grand finals, with all three returning home with the flag to their name.
The under 15s football side took care of arch rivals Griffith in a close contest, getting the grand final chocolates 10.9 (69) to 9.10 (64).
Leeton-Whitton's best on ground during the match was Jaxon Steele.
In the netball, the under 15s Junior Crows sealed their premiership with a top display of netball against Coleambally.
The girls came away with a 10-goal win on the court thanks to a well-rounded team effort.
The final score was 43-33, with Mayah Dowling Leeton-Whitton's best on court for the day.
Meanwhile, the under 11s netball side also picked up grand final glory against Coleambally in what was a nail-biting victory.
The Junior Crows won 18-16, with Alexis Shortis named Leeton-Whitton's best for the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It has been a big season for the club, with several other sides also making it as far as the preliminary finals.
The club has been working hard to boost the skills of their young players, with many of them going toe-to-toe with the best in the league.
As a result, the club had several players and volunteers attend the recent South West Junior Football League presentation day in Griffith.
Many walked away with top awards and gongs as a result.
