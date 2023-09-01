The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton wins three premierships in 2023 as awards flow at league presentation day

By Talia Pattison
September 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Kathryn Bechaz and Julianne Dowling accept the club champion honour. Picture supplied
Kathryn Bechaz and Julianne Dowling accept the club champion honour. Picture supplied

THE Leeton-Whitton Junior Crows have had a hugely-successful 2023, topped off by three grand final victories and several award wins at the recent South West Junior League presentation day.

