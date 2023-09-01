Grand Final spot goes on the line at Solar Mad Stadium | Live Blog

The first teams in the Group 20 Grand Final will be decided at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
In first grade, the Black and Whites will be looking to continue their strong season while DPC will look to build on the momentum gained from a victory over Leeton Greens last weekend.
For the winner it will be a week off as the prize ahead of the September 17 decider while the loser will head to Darlington Point Sportsground next weekend to take on the Greens.
Follow the action below:
RELATED
Group 20 Finals Week Two Draw
Saturday September 2 at Wade Park
10.30am: Under 16s - TLU 34 def DPC 22
11.45am: League Tag - Leeton 12 def Yenda 8
12.50pm: Reserve Grade - West Wyalong 18 def by Black and Whites 24
2.05pm: First Grade - Leeton 42 def Yenda 26
Sunday September 3 at Solar Mad Stadium
9.45am: Under 16s - Leeton v Black and Whites
11am: Under 18s - Leeton v Black and Whites
12.15pm: League Tag - West Wyalong v Black and Whites
1.20pm: Reserve Grade - Yenda v Leeton
2.35pm: First Grade - Black and Whites v DPC
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.