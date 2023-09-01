Staving off elimination will be the key this weekend at Wade Park as Leeton make the trip to take on Yenda on Saturday afternoon.
It will be the second time in two weeks that the Blueheelers will be playing to keep their season alive have seen off elimination with a win on the road against West Wyalong last weekend.
The Greens will be looking to put last weeks slow start against the Roosters behind them and with some key inclusions back on the park they should be the stronger side and avoid going out in straight sets.
Follow the action below:
RELATED
Group 20 Finals Week Two Draw
Saturday September 2 at Wade Park
10.30am: Under 16s - TLU v DPC
11.45am: League Tag - Leeton v Yenda
12.50pm: Reserve Grade - West Wyalong v Black and Whites
2.05pm: First Grade - Leeton v Yenda
Sunday September 3 at Solar Mad Stadium
9.45am: Under 16s - Leeton v Black and Whites
11am: Under 18s - Leeton v Black and Whites
12.15pm: League Tag - West Wyalong v Black and Whites
1.20pm: Reserve Grade - Yenda v Leeton
2.35pm: First Grade - Black and Whites v DPC
