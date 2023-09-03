The Irrigator

Leeton fall to Yenda in Group 20 Reserve Grade Major Semi Final

September 3 2023
The Yenda Blueheelers have secured their shot at defending their reserve grade title after coming away with a 24-6 win over Leeton at Solar Mad Stadium.

