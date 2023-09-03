The Yenda Blueheelers have secured their shot at defending their reserve grade title after coming away with a 24-6 win over Leeton at Solar Mad Stadium.
The first half was halted about five minutes in after an injury to Leeton's Max Pitts, which saw the first half shorted with the Greens taking the lead into the break after a penalty goal right on halftime to Dylan Whiley.
The Blueheelers wasted no time getting on the board in the second half as with their first possession, they were able to get over through Tumokai Poka while Josh Richards followed him over just four minutes later.
Trey Eldridge crossed to make it 18-2 with, 15 minutes remaining, before Leeton was able to hit back through Brayden Fejsa-Sexton.
Richards scored his second with five minutes remaining to wrap up Yenda's grand final berth with a 24-6 victory over the Greens.
The Leeton side will now have to make the most of their second chance when they take on the Black and Whites in the preliminary final next weekend.
The Panthers had to fight back before taking a 24-18 victory over West Wyalong at Wade Park.
With eight minutes gone, the Mallee Men were able to get over through Nick Preston while they doubled their advantage with Harry Anderson making a strong break to make it 12-0 at the break.
With eight minutes gone in the second half, the Panthers were able to get themselves on the scoresheet through Ethan Williams and with 12 minutes left, Ronnie Bamblett was able to crash over to lock the scores at 12-all.
It was two in two minutes for the Panthers as Sione Tulahe found his way over, but the Mallee Men were able to hit back with a try to Mitchell Pettit.
With three minutes to go, Teei Piawi was able to score the try that kept the Black and Whites season alive as they came away with a 24-18 victory.
The Greens and Panthers will face off at Darlington Point Sportsground on Sunday.
