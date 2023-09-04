The semi-finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition was held last week.
Monday's competition was extremely close with only four points separating the top five teams.
Crows finished in first place and they took on fourth placed Bombers.
Isabel Thompson got Bombers away to a good start with a 3-1 win over Ondria Miller.
In a titanic struggle, Jack Miller fought back to win a tight, five-game match against Will Gray-Mills 15-10, 12-15, 11-15, 15-11, 15-11 and keep Crows in the contest.
Bombers captain Cooper Boardman downed Declan Ryan to seal a 2-1 win for Bombers.
The other semi-final was between Giants and Eagles who finished the competition equal second.
Miranda Tait defeated Charmain Lee 3-1 to chalk up a win for Eagles, but Will Nardi was too quick for Lizette Taylor-Gown and scored a win for Giants.
In the deciding match, Brad Woolner defeated Tony Naimo 3-1 to clinch a 2-1 victory for Eagles.
The grand final will be between Bombers and Eagles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Warriors finished well in front in Tuesday's competition and they took on fourth-placed Dolphins.
Eden Reilly won a five-game cliff-hanger against Callum Sheldrick to give Dolphins a great start.
Gary Thompson got one back for Warriors when he won the fourth game 16-14 to edge out Finley Sales.
Dolphins captain Declan Ryan was too strong for Kathryn Bechaz, which gave Dolphins a surprise 2-1 victory.
Second-placed Rabbitohs played third placed Titans. Cadell Thompson won for Rabbitohs winning three close games to beat Bear Wynn, but Brodie Lashbrook finished strongly to down Will Nardi 3-2 and level the contest at 1-1.
Jackson Goman beat Col Thompson 3-1 in a close match, which gave Rabbitohs a 2-1 win.
Dolphins and Rabbitohs will go head-to-head in the grand final.
In Wednesday's competition, top-placed Chiefs played Rebels who finished fourth.
Nicole Onwuekwe got Chiefs on the board, downing Antoinette Taylor, but Paul Payne remained undefeated in his grade in this competition when he defeated Hayden Farrugia to level at 1-1.
Anthony Iannelli beat Alayna Croucamp to claim the win for Chiefs.
Hurricanes and Brumbies finished second and third respectively, but Hurricanes proved to be too strong with Chevaughn Moore and James Kelly defeating Simone Bruno and Ruby Miller respectively. Sean Ryan got one back for Brumbies just outlasting David Cross in a gripping five-game match 15-13, 15-8, 11-15, 14-16, 15-13.
Chiefs and Hurricanes to feature in the grand final.
A report on the grand finals will appear in Friday's Irrigator.
