CHANGE for the Farrer electorate is firmly in mind for an organisation hoping to bolster interest in politics in the Leeton shire area and beyond.
Voices of Farrer is hoping to drum up support for having an independent leader in the Farrer electorate at the next election.
With that in mind, the organisation will hold meetings on September 8 in Narrandera and September 9 in Leeton where residents will have the opportunity to meet with community group.
Voices of Farrer is a grass-roots movement of people who are motivated to introduce a different way of doing politics in the Federal seat of Farrer.
Inspired by the success of electorates such as Indi where community backed, values-driven independent candidates have won previously safe seats, the Voices of Farrer movement is now growing from town to town across the electorate.
"Face-to-face meetings with people are absolutely key to us building a community of informed and motivated voters," Voices of Farrer president Cate Melville said.
"We have had two very successful meetings in Albury and Corowa and are now reaching out across the electorate to understand what is important in each community and to build an understanding of the Voices of Farrer movement.
"We want the people of Farrer to use their voice and to feel empowered and informed by the time the next election comes around.
"Our intention is to model the success of other electorates where an independent Federal candidate has put the time into understanding the concerns of the electorate, has been elected and is now focused on representing those people who voted them in."
The electorate of Farrer has been held by current MP Sussan Ley for more than two decades.
The "community conversations" meetings in Narrandera and Leeton will be facilitated by Albury team member Sharon Potocnik and will provide members of the community the opportunity to learn more about the Voices of Farrer movement, the approach being taken and to add their own views to the conversation that is shaping the direction of the movement.
Denis Ginnivan, former Voices for Indi member and co-author of The Indi Way will be a guest speaker and will share his experiences with this movement, which were instrumental in the historic win by independent federal member Cathy McGowan and the current Indi MP Helen Haines.
To ensure questions about the Voices of Farrer movement are addressed, participants are invited to post a question when registering for the events in Leeton and Narrandera.
The Narrandera meeting will be held on September 8 from 6pm at the Narrandera Ex Services Club, while in Leeton the get together will take place on September 9 from 10am in the board room at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
