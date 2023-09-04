LEETON United were able to get the job done in their last game of the home and away season against Tumut, with their sights now firmly set on the finals.
United hosted Tumut on Saturday afternoon, picking up a 2-0 victory in what was a chance to test several players, get run in their legs and even give players from third grade the chance to debut and experience senior football.
With Leeton's position sewn up in fourth, the side treated the game with respect, but also were aware they didn't want to walk away with injuries or suspensions heading into the finals.
That mission was accomplished, with coach Ethan Murphy pleased to come away with the win.
"It was one of those days, similar to the last few weeks, where before the game we spoke about no silly injuries, no silly suspensions," he said.
"It was the match before finals just to get the run in our legs to be honest.
"We did control the game. It was Tumut's last game of the season, so they were out there just to enjoy it as well."
Henri Gardner and Danyon Arnold were the two goal scorers for Leeton United on the day.
Leeton United will now spend the week preparing for Tolland in their elimination final on Sunday at Rawlings Park 1.
Murphy said not having the second chance in season 2023 would hopefully work in Leeton's favour.
"Sometimes when you have that second chance, it's the back of your mind that it's there and if things aren't going your way, that's the back up plan," he said.
"So that can sometimes be in your favour or not be in your favour.
"Obviously not having that second chance, the thought isn't there, you're out there to win and that's definitely our approach."
Leeton United are the current Pascoe Cup holders and will be hoping to get their finals campaign underway with a solid victory over Tolland.
"It's go-time now," Murphy said.
"We'll work on some things at training, but it's that time of the year where everyone should be across what we need to do.
"The fitness levels are where they are, so it's now about the intensity and the football that needs to be played."
