CASH-STRAPPED community groups wanting help with a project or initiative have the opportunity to gain access to extra funds.
Leeton Shire Council has opened up applications to its community strengthening grants program and the time is now to apply.
Council's community development co-ordinator Emily Goodall explained the funding is available to support community groups and organisations in their endeavours to establish, strengthen and/or implement projects which will benefit the Leeton shire community.
Grants are capped at $2000 each.
"The criteria is really broad, the application process is really easy as well," Ms Goodall said.
"We do two rounds per (financial) year. This is round one. We're looking to give out about $12,000 to $13,000 for this round.
"It's been building when it comes to groups applying, but we're really trying to spread the word now and get it out there that this money is available."
Some of the successful applicants in the two rounds for 2022-23 included:
Ms Goodall described the funding as a "hand up, not a hand out".
"It's not for running costs or things like that," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's for something that a group is wanting to do, sometimes it pays for equipment. It's so varied. There's a lot of scope.
"Anyone who does have questions or is uncertain if their group will meet the criteria can get in touch with me and I can provide assistance."
Applications at 5pm on October 31. Applications and guidelines can be found at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au or by hard copy at the council offices.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.