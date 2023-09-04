Leeton will need the second chance in the under 16s if they are to defend their title after they fell to a two-point defeat to the Black and Whites.
It was an interrupted start to the game as Leeton's Peter Moller suffered a broken ankle after just two minutes, leading to an over half an hour delay whilst waiting for the ambulance to arrive.
Only five minutes remained in the first half once play got back underway, with neither side able to make an impact on the scoreboard as they went into the halftime break level at 0-all.
Three minutes after the break, the Black and Whites were able to break the deadlock as Viliami Siale made a break down the southern touchline to score.
The Greens were able to take the lead after Jacob Buchanan made the most of a Panthers mistake and crossed in the corner, while a successful conversion from Kyson Freer saw Leeton leading 6-4.
With 16 minutes to go, the scores were leveled when the Black and Whites elected to take the shot at goal, and Nate Sergi knocked it over.
Leeton were once again able to restore their advantage as, after getting a penalty close to the line, Tyce Thornton found his way over for a 10-6 lead with 11 minutes left.
With three minutes left in the major semi, the Black and Whites were able to get over through Matthew Adams, while a successful conversion from Sergi sent the Panthers straight into the grand final with a 12-10 win.
The Greens will have a second chance when they take on TLU Sharks after they overcame DPC Roosters in the minor semi-final.
RELATED
The Sharks were able to make a fast start as Mason Kirby found his way over after just three minutes, but it was short-lived as Marli Simoes crossed for DPC just four minutes later.
TLU were able to run away with the game in the first half with two tries to Aden Beetson and one each to Lachlan Richardson, and Beetson saw Lakes leading 26-4.
Kirby scored a third try just a minute after the break before the Roosters started to get back into the game as Ethan Inggs, Phoenix Miles, and Brock Coe scored in the space of seven minutes.
Simoes got his second to see the Roosters trailing by eight points heading into the final seven minutes.
Kirby got across for his fourth of the day and saw the Sharks keep their season alive with a 34-22 win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.