Leeton Greens have kept their League Tag title defence alive after a four-point win over Yenda at Wade Park on Saturday.
The Greens made a strong start to the game, with Anna McClure finding her way over after six minutes for a 6-0 lead after she converted her own try.
The Blueheelers had the better of the field position for the rest of the first half but looked like they wouldn't have anything to show for it at halftime until Dylan Javens was able to find space in the corner to dive over and score to see Yenda trailing by two points at the break.
It was a fast start to the second half for Yenda as just two minutes after the break, Dion Wati made the most of a strong break from Alannah Starr.
With 13 minutes remaining, Yenda was on the attack once again, but Taylor Axtill was able to jump out of the line to pull off an intercept and race almost the length of the field to score under the post and with a successful conversion from Elli Gill, Leeton lead 12-8.
They were able to hold onto that margin to set up a meeting with the Black and Whites to decide who would join West Wyalong in the grand final, who progressed after a 28-14 win over the Panthers.
Leeton coach Jade Butler knows his side will have to be better this weekend in Darlington Point for the preliminary final.
"Taylor (Axtill) pulling off that intercept really set us up to finish off," he said.
"We did it the hard way, but in the end, we got the win, and whoever we play next week, we know we have to be better.
"We have to make sure we are controlling that ball better. I think we rushed a lot of passes today; it just wasn't our game, and we were probably lucky to get away with it."
Butler felt that his side's ability to hold Yenda to just four points in the first half despite being under constant pressure was one of the positives that his side can take from the game.
