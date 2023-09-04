The Irrigator

Leeton see off Yenda in Group 20 League Tag minor semi final

By Liam Warren
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:50pm
Leeton Greens have kept their League Tag title defence alive after a four-point win over Yenda at Wade Park on Saturday.

