Leeton is now just one win away from defending their under-18s title after they came away with a two-point win over the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was a quick start for the Greens as, off the back of an early penalty, Louis Allan found his way over in the corner before Blake McDonald was able to send Jesse Watson over with a cut-out pass for an early 10-0 lead.
The start went from bad to worse for the Black and Whites as Saul Railo was sin-binned after some push and shove, and the Greens made the most of the numerical advantage as Benjamin Barnes crossed after making the most of another Panthers mistake.
The Black and Whites were finally able to make an impact on the scoreboard just before the break as Mason Payne found his way over, but Leeton held a 16-6 lead at the break.
Wilson Nabete and Chaise Sergi scored early in the second half to get the game back to a two-point game with 17 minutes remaining.
Tyler O'Connell broke through the middle of the Black and Whites defence to race away and score, but Tali Talioesila answered straight away to make it 22-20 with seven minutes remaining.
The Panthers had a chance right on the full-time siren but fumbled the ball just as they looked to be breaking away for Leeton to progress to the grand final.
The Black and Whites will take on Yenda at Darlington Point Sportsground in the preliminary final.
