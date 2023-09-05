CLOSE to 70 golfers took part in the hotly-contested Leeton Scramble recently.
Hosted by the Leeton Golf Club in conjunction with Griffith City Volkswagen, the 2023 drew a solid contingent of players on a day where wet weather was threatening.
Despite the threatening skies, the weather was clear and warmed up as the day progressed.
The Scramble competition has been a highlight on the Leeton golf calendar for some time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last October a Leeton Scramble team won the 2022 Regional Final despite the wet conditions in Tocumwal and then progressed to the National Championship Final in Sanctuary Cove, QLD.
Taking out the competition in Leeton this year was:
First: Ngarau Noa, Taoloa Toru, Okotai Woetai and Tia Taikakara.
Second: Mathew Ganderton, John Schofield, Alexander Ingram and Cooper Purtill.
Third: Josh Helson, Shane Whelan, Lindsay Fysh and Ben Elwin.
A second scramble event is planned for this weekend on September 10, giving players another chance at progressing to the regional finals.
This next event will be held at the Griffith Golf Club on September 10.
LEETON'S biggest social golf competition will soon get started again for the warmer month, with entries now open.
The twilight golf season officially opens on Sunday, October 1.
For more information give the pro shop a call on 6953 3292.
Team entry forms are now available from this week. New teams and players are always welcome to sign up for this popular competition.
