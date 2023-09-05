THE final of the Leeton and District men's club pairs was played out in perfect conditions recently, with the Daryl McKenzie and John Barker combination proving too strong for the Mick McAliece and Neil Condron duo.
They won the dour final by 18 to 11.
The match was much closer than the scoreline would suggest and, half way through the contest, the eventual victors found themselves down 7-6 and struggling to put their mark on the game.
However, the very next end proved to be the catalyst in their victory where they were able to pick up five shots.
The two sides then shared the final eight ends winning four a piece, but the five shots were too big a mountain to climb and McKenzie and Barker held on to win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It was the second time this year that Condron has found himself the bridesmaid having also recently lost the final of the minor singles.
He was circumspect about the match saying simply "they were too good".
John Barker, who is well known for his quick-witted quips, was unusually short of words after the final, but managed to acknowledge his opponents saying "that was a game that could have gone either way. I'm just glad we got over the line."
The club's triples have also started.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.