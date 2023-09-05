The Irrigator

Daryl McKenzie and John Barker win the L&D's pairs competition

Updated September 5 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:00pm
John Barker (left) and Daryl McKenzie after their win. Picture supplied
THE final of the Leeton and District men's club pairs was played out in perfect conditions recently, with the Daryl McKenzie and John Barker combination proving too strong for the Mick McAliece and Neil Condron duo.

Local News

