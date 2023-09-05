LEETON United's talented young guns have enjoyed another highly-successful season.
The club's SAP program has again been identifying talented youngsters and nurturing them throughout the year.
Two squads were selected for 2023 - an under 10s boys and an under 11s girls.
Extra training for these squads was provided for these players on top of them participating in the club's MiniRoos program.
The two sides also attended the Wagga gala day competition in April, with the under 11s girls finishing the event as runners-up for their age group.
Both squads had been set to attend the Forbes or Albury gala days during the season, but both competitions were cancelled.
However, they were able to take part in the Griffith gala day early in August.
To fill the gap of the two cancelled events, Leeton United ran an intra-club four v four mini World Cup event with the two squads combining.
Next year the plan is to again have two squads, one for boys and one for girls, head up the SAP program again.
"The SAP program is used to identify talented and soccer-mad kids from our MiniRoos program and give them a taste of rep football," Leeton United's Scott Munro said.
"We select two squads after several trials and give them extra training to improve their basic skills and teach them more advanced aspects of the game.
"The aim is to provide a stepping stone, so the kids can transition from MiniRoos to rep football as they get older.
"The hope is the majority of these kids will continue to play in the same squads together as they come through the age groups, which will hopefully help make them more successful."
The end of the SAP season was marked recently, with a presentation and kids v parents match.
The club has thanked all players and parents for another successful season of the initiative.
Coaches Munro and Frank Millemaggi were also recognised for their continued commitment to coaching and training these sides.
Expressions of interest for next season will be advertised in late 2023.
