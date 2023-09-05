The Irrigator

Book Week 2023 came to life recently at the Leeton library

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Book Week was a huge success at the Leeton library recently. Picture supplied
Book Week was a huge success at the Leeton library recently. Picture supplied

CHARACTERS from the pages of stories have been coming to life across the shire as part of Book Week celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.