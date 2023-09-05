CHARACTERS from the pages of stories have been coming to life across the shire as part of Book Week celebrations.
Schools have held their usual Book Week parades and events, while the Leeton library also recently hosted a special storytime event to mark the occasion.
As part of the library's event, the young participants and their parents were encouraged to come dressed as their favourite book character.
"We read books about books, sung songs, danced, played instruments and made a bookworm bookmark to take home," library trainee Alesha Kelly said.
"We love Book Week at the library and it was great to see all the kids excited about books and inspired to read.
"There were lots of smiles and everyone had fun.
The library also ran a bookmark colouring-in competition for different ages with prizes to be won.
The theme for Book Week in 2023 was "read, grow, inspire".
Book Week encourages people of all ages, but especially children and young adults, to take up reading and writing to bring their stories to life, to learn new things and to also immerse themselves in different worlds.
The Leeton library is a hive of activity each week offering many programs and activities for all ages.
Head in and discover what's happening this month.
