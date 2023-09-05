LEETON United's Madden Shield side was again down on numbers in their last game of the home and away season before finals.
The match up against Hanwood had Leeton go in with 11 players, three of which were injured.
Although the game was a dead rubber, there was still much on offer.
Hanwood started the stronger side and tested United on some occasions. Leeton was kept in the game by keeper Jamie-Lee Cooper who made good saves in the first 30 minutes.
Hanwood took the lead in the 38th minute through Laura Andreazza and, four minutes later, they doubled the lead through Isabella Sartor but there was some controversy with the goal after United captain Sandra Nardi went down injured but Hanwood continued to play on and score.
Hanwood added a third in the 59th minute once again through Isabella Sartor and nine minutes later it was 4 as Chloe Sartor got on the scoresheet.
Although the scoreline was getting worse for United they did have a couple of chances even with 10 players now on the field as Alynta Watts went through and fired her shot over.
In the 71st minute Hanwood scored a fifth and it was Laura Andreazza who got her second of the game.
Hanwood added a 6th in the 87th minute as Sophia Zapalla got on the scoresheet, with the final score 6-0.
Despite the scoreline United coach Rhys Jones wasn't too concerned.
"The game wasn't important especially as we started with 11 then had to bring Sandra off at half-time and play with 10 for the second half," he said.
"Most of these girls are playing with injuries, but they have turned up and gave absolutely everything and that's all I asked for."
Jones said it will be a completely different game when the two sides meet in the finals this coming weekend.
"We have beaten them once this year so we know we can do it and we will have a few more players back, so we will nearly be at full strength," he said.
"It's the biggest game for three years for this team and I have no doubt the girls will give everything as they do every week.
"Regardless of the outcome, I couldn't be any prouder of them for the season they've had."
