The Irrigator

Leeton United's Madden Shield facing off with Hanwood in round one of finals

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Madden Shield team will play finals football this weekend against Hanwood. Picture supplied
Leeton United's Madden Shield team will play finals football this weekend against Hanwood. Picture supplied

LEETON United's Madden Shield side was again down on numbers in their last game of the home and away season before finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.