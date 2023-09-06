Operation Brushwood takes aim at rural crime

Police have turned eyes to rural crime throughout Hillston, Booligal, Hay and Rankins Springs as part of a five-day targeted operation.
Operation Brushwood ran from August 24 to 28 across the southern region, with 28 random breath tests, vehicle and personal searches and inspections from firearms and fishing licenses to kangaroo harvesting.
Police said they had issued a number of infringement notices across the operation, as well as speaking with property owners in the area to provide advice on target hardening measures and the importance of reporting crime early.
During the operation at around 7.30pm on August 26, police attempted to stop a speeding Mitsubishi Triton at the intersection of Mount Grace Road and Kidman Way in Wallanthery.
The vehicle failed to stop however, and police pursued although the chase came to an end shortly after due to concerns over safety.
Just half an hour later, police located the driver and two passengers hiding out at a property on O'Briens Road, where a breath test on the 18-year-old driver returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Hillston Police Station, where he was charged with reckless driving, not displaying P-plates and drink-driving.
The man will appear in Griffith Local Court on September 6.
