The Leeton Soldiers Club Minor Pairs Championships were decided last week in a Thursday afternoon shootout.
The match was played between the Dennis Dean and Ashley McAliece pairing and Leo Plant and Terry Dale.
With ice in his veins, veteran Dean guided his inexperienced partner to a come-from-behind victory, finally running out seven shot 21-14 winners.
Two games in the Mixed Pairs Championships were also completed last week with John Leech and Ann Chant 23-11 winners over Len Eason and Laurel Cox, while David Noad and Margaret McKenzie proved far too consistent for Leo and Jeannie Plant having a six-shot, 18-12 victory.
In social bowls, there were unprecedented scenes on rink four where a well orchestrated mid-game coup had skippers Mick McAliece and Larry Harrison replaced by Bill Creber and Ken Hillier. Hillier went on to secure an impressive 23-15 win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On rink five, Phil Morris, Bob Bunbury and Tony Wood were finally able to shake off a determined Pat Hart side to record a 17- 9 win. In the final contest of the afternoon, Rattles Retallick, Bill Mitchell and John Breed had to pull out all stops to overcome John Leech's outfit before recording an 18-13 win.
Wrong biases were recorded by Gary Piltz, Breed and Mitchell with Mick McAliece and Hillier registering resting touchers.
The club's AGM was held at the conclusion of the afternoon's bowling with the hard-working Len Eason being returned unchallenged as president.
Nominations for the club's Consistency Singles Championships are now being taken.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.