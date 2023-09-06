The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's Dennis Dean and Ashley McAliece take our minor pairs championship

By Wrong Bias
Updated September 6 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:00am
Minor pairs champions Ashley McAliece and Dennis Dean. Picture supplied
The Leeton Soldiers Club Minor Pairs Championships were decided last week in a Thursday afternoon shootout.

