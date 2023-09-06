IT WAS grand final time for the Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition on September 1.
Monday night's finalists were the Bombers and the Eagles. Naomi Rawle and Isabel Thompson kicked proceedings off with Thompson looking like she was starting to take control of the match.
Unfortunately, Isabel suffered a nasty ankle injury and couldn't finish off the game, Naomi winning the stoush.
Will Gray-Mills took on Lizzette Taylor-Gown in a close match, Will winning 12-15, 16-14, 15-11, 15-11.
It was left up to the captains to decide the outcome. Brad Woolner was in fine form and defeated Maanu Alexander 15-7, 15-12, 15-12 giving the title for Monday night to the Eagles.
Tuesday had the Dolphins and Rabbitohs squaring off.
Cadell Thompson got the bunnies off to a good start with a tough win over Eden Reilly 11-15, 15-12, 15-10, 15-12.
Garry Walker levelled the scores by defeating Will Nardi 3-0.
Again, it was left up to the captains to decide the winner, Col Thompson played well to defeat Kathryn Bechaz 3-0 giving the Rabbitohs the win.
Wednesday night's finalists were the Chiefs and Hurricanes. Chevaughn Moore defeated Nicole
Onwuekwe 15-10, 17-15, 15-10 starting the Hurricanes off on the right foot.
James Kelly sealed the deal for the Hurricanes by defeating Hayden Farrugia 15-6, 10-15, 15-5, 15-4.
In what was a dead rubber Alayna Croucamp and David Cross played the most enthralling match of the night.
Alayna fought back to take the win 8-15, 11-15, 15-11, 19-17, 16-14.
