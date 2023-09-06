WHEN it comes to looking out for the community, Leeton High School students have shown compassion and empathy in a tangible manner.
The Student Representative Council recently organised a drive as part of Homelessness Week, presenting all of the items donated to The Salvation Army's Murrumbidgee accommodation and housing arm of the organisation.
Items collected as part of the week-long drive at the school included food, clothing, blankets, hygiene necessities and much more.
The students had been wanting to do something in the homelessness space in Leeton shire and once it was discovered Homelessness Week was being marked in August, they sprung into action.
Leeton High School teacher and student leader mentor Chanelle McKenzie was pleased with the final result of the drive.
"The students did a lot of work within the school to encourage their peers to bring things in for the drive," she said.
"It was an amazing effort.
"Having them be aware of an issue such as this was really impressive and wanting to do something to help was really fantastic."
The Salvation Army in the Murrumbidgee area spent Homelessness Week out and about in Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith in a bid to have conversations with residents and businesses to make them more aware of the issue in this area.
It was hoped by having these conversations, ideas and thoughts will come together to find proactive solutions to assist people in the Murrumbidgee area.
Ms Kilgower was thrilled to have Leeton High take an interest in the week and said the items donated would go a long way in helping those who needed it the most.
"Both myself and my team leader (Judy Tamanisav) were so blown away by the level of thought and activity that the students undertook to get these items to us," she said.
"We were so proud that they took an interest, they wanted to know about it, understand it and contribute in some way. It was brilliant that they wanted to get involved. It's really important students are aware of these issues."
