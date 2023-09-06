A MORE chilled and laid back approach will be taken when it comes to the final day of Leeton's first Pride Festival this year.
The festival is fast approaching and will be held over three days from September 29 to October 1.
A whole host of events and activities are planned throughout the weekend, but Sunday's approach will be a more relaxed affair.
Much of the focus that day will be on the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
Here festival goers will be able to enjoy films in the mini Roxy Theatrette at the museum and gallery, with two sessions two be held at 3.30pm and 5.30pm.
Also inside the gallery will be the "It Was a Riot" exhibition that has been curated and put together by Leeton's Denise McGrath, who is also an organise of the Pride Festival.
The exhibition itself officially opens on September 10 before the festival gets underway and will be open for viewing from then and throughout the Pride weekend.
This exhibition will show a typical Sydney bed sitter of the 1970s furnished with relics from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
This is being supplied by the Ganmain Museum.
"Replicated white t-shirts painted with slogans of the First Mardi Gras protesters will be draped over the lounge chair," Ms McGrath said.
"A replica of one of the original banners drapes the wall.
"Two gay (men) will face the door ready to leave for the march."
Showing on a TV will also be slides from the first Mardi Gras to further give everyone a feel of the time.
The water towers in Chelmsford Place will also have a pictorial history of Australian Pride then and now being beamed onto them.
The Leeton Pride Festival committee is hopeful the community will get behind the weekend and encourages everyone to take part in the activities.
For more information about the weekend and what is happening visit www.leetonpride.org.au or check out the social media pages.
