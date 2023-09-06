The Irrigator
Inaugural Leeton Pride Festival to showcase films, exhibition on third day of event

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 6 2023 - 3:00pm
Festival co-organisers Nicholas Wright and Di Harrison are looking forward to the Sunday events. Picture by Talia Pattison
A MORE chilled and laid back approach will be taken when it comes to the final day of Leeton's first Pride Festival this year.

