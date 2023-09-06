A FEELING of opulence mixed with relaxation, fun and flair can be felt when entering one of Leeton's newest establishments.
Circa 21 is so close to opening its doors in Pine Avenue, with owners Helen and Gordon Files excited to finally share their hard work with the community.
It is hoped the new business will open its doors within days, pending final approvals, so everyone can share in the hard work that has been going on behind-the-scenes.
The couple, alongside locals trades, have completed transformed the historic building, which they purchased in late 2021, hence the name Circa 21.
Inside Circa 21 will be a place to meet with friends, family, business work mates and everyone in between whether it be for a casual pre or post-dinner cocktail or drink, cup of coffee or hot chocolate, nibbles and, in the future, functions and events.
The interior of Circa 21 invokes a sense of decadence and fun, but also gives the vibe as being a relaxed place to read a book over a glass of wine, to have a catch up with a friend, enjoy a first date or start or finish an evening with a delicious drink.
Art deco is a component as well. Plenty of comfy furniture is laid out throughout the inside, with many special touches, including a feature wall linked with stunning wallpaper, a well-stocked bar, opulent lighting and more.
A lot of blood, sweat and tears has gone in to bring the building up to shape and already there's plans in the works to extend operations in the time to come.
IN OTHER NEWS:
So, how did Circa 21 come about?
"Helen was turning 50 and we looked around for places to have a small 50th, where we didn't have to decorate, you could walk in and have everything done for you," Mr Files said.
"We floated the idea for a few years with friends and family for opening something like this up. Every time we went to the pub or somewhere for dinner and wanted to go somewhere afterwards that was a bit fancier, we'd look at each other and just think 'we've got to do this'.
"So we thought there was a bit of a gap in the market and that's what we've tried to create here."
The renovations have been time consuming, but done to perfection and everything inside Circa 21 has been chosen with care and precision.
"We want it to be a fun place for people to come ... it has been exciting to see it all come together, hopefully we will be open within a few days now," Mrs Files said.
As well as the couple, up to eight casual staff members are employed and ready to go.
There will also be drink options for those who prefer non-alcoholic choices and, once open, the business hours will start out at 3pm to late Wednesday through to Friday, and 12pm to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
Keep up-to-date with Circa 21 on its social media pages for more information.
