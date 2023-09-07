Earlier this year the Lions Club of Leeton celebrated 10 years of operation for its literacy program.
In 2013 Leeton Lions approached staff at the Leeton hospital's maternity department, the child and family health nurses and the Leeton library with the view of starting the program in the Leeton shire.
The program allowed the Lions club to record information, name, date of birth and address, of Leeton's newborn children.
This information was collected by the hospital staff and the nurses with the authorisation of the parent/s.
That information is now solely collected by the nurses when they visit the newborns.
On the child's first to their fourth birthday a voucher is sent out to them by the Lions Club enabling them to call the Leeton library and select a suitable book made available through the Leeton Lions Literacy program.
Program co-ordinator Col Attree said by introducing young children to books it also introduces them and their parents to the local library and allows them to experience the facilities available to them.
For several years Lions attempted to find sponsorship from the business community, but all efforts were to no avail until in 2016 Beyond Bank generously sponsored the program and it has been ongoing to date.
On the child's first birthday a letter and a piggy bank voucher sent out from Beyond Bank.
This voucher allows the child to pick up a complimentary piggy bank and if desired, to open up an account.
The first record was June 24, 2013.
To July 31, 2023 there have been 1092 applications received and, during the 10 years, the club has spent over $7000 on books, book vouchers and postage.
Appreciation cannot be measured for the ongoing effort, support and dedication from nurses, Tania and Jodie, who keep the authorisations coming though.
The excitement shown by the children when they are collecting their book is very rewarding experience and the Lions Club of Leeton looks forward to the continuation of the program.
"The value of the program can only be assessed by the number of children and parents who participate in the program," Mr Attree said.
