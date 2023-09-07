LEETON United's under 12s team is so close to premiership glory they can smell it.
The team will contest their grand final this weekend against Hanwood One.
The rivalry between the two clubs extends to both the junior and senior sides and Leeton is hoping they can get the job done on the weekend in the big dance.
It has been a solid season for the under 12s, who booked themselves a spot in the grand final match after defeating Hanwood FC 1-0 last Saturday.
It was a super close contest in the preliminary final, with Leeton United's Ben Brennan the only goal scorer on the day.
The victory not only sends them into the grand final, but it was also a good preparation for the big dance after the good hit out.
The grand final will be played in Griffith, but Leeton won't be phased by the short travel distance.
The previous two meetings between Leeton United and Hanwood One this season have so far resulted in one drawn and one loss for Leeton.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All of that will be used as extra motivation for the Leeton team looking to go one better and secure the silverware.
The under 12s Leeton United team is coached by Ross Vitelli and Giuseppe Napoli.
Both have said they are proud of the team in making the grand final, saying it was a testament to the hard work and dedication each of the players have put in all season.
The game will kick off at 10am on Saturday, September 9 at Ted Scobie Oval in Griffith.
Leeton United supporters have been encouraged to head over and cheer the team on in their big match up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.