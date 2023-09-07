The Irrigator

Leeton United under 12s prepped and ready for their 2023 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton United Football Club under 12s team is prepped and ready for their grand final. Picture supplied
The Leeton United Football Club under 12s team is prepped and ready for their grand final. Picture supplied

LEETON United's under 12s team is so close to premiership glory they can smell it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.