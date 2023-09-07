AN INQUIRY into healthcare funding in NSW has been met with cautious optimism in Leeton.
The NSW government says it has delivered on a key election promise after announcing the creation of a new Special Commission of Inquiry, which will be tasked with conducting a review of healthcare funding in NSW.
The inquiry will also identify opportunities to deliver higher quality, more timely, and more accessible patient-centred care.
Leeton Health Services Action Committee chairman Maryann Iannelli was hopeful the inquiry would prove useful.
"It is definitely a step in the right direction," she said.
"One of our main concerns is the waste of funding the current system has in place, instead of utilising our resources and funding more effectively.
"It doesn't specifically mention rural or regional health, but I am hopeful it will include some insight on where funding can be better utilized in rural areas."
Health expenditure in NSW takes up more than any other part of the NSW Budget.
This will be the first time a detailed independent analysis of that expenditure and its correlation to health outcomes is examined.
As part of the comprehensive review, the inquiry will examine:
"(We are) definitely hopeful it will bring about some changes, however at the very least it will provide evidence on what some rural and regional communities like Leeton have been saying for quite some time," Mrs Iannelli said.
