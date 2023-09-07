THE Leeton Greens will "throw their bodies" on the line this weekend when they clash with the Griffith Black and Whites in the 2023 first grade preliminary final.
A win will see Leeton through to the grand final and the chance to go back-to-back, but lose and it's all over red rover.
Already earning a place in the grand final is Darlington Point-Coleambally, who are keen to find out who their opposition will be.
DPC, the Greens and the Griffith Black and Whites have been the form teams of the first grade competition all year, with Sunday's preliminary final touted to go either way.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows his side is in for a physically tough game against the Black and Whites, but said the Greens will be up to the task.
"The Point just got away with it last weekend and the Black and Whites were lucky not to get that win, so we know they will be out to make up for that," Philp said.
"We always know coming up against the Black and Whites it's going to be a physical game. You don't come away from those games feeling that crash hot.
"We expect that, but we'll be throwing our bodies into it and giving it everything, otherwise we're out and it's all for nothing."
During last weekend's win against Yenda in the minor semi-final, Rhys Wilesmith and Corey Graham picked up injuries.
They will be tested at training before a decision is made on whether they play or not, but Philp expected anyone carrying injuries will be pushing as hard as possible to be fit and right to play given the importance of the occasion.
With so much on the line, every player will be expected to step it up a gear and that's something Philp wants to see happen right from the start of the match.
"Everyone has their role, obviously our halves are a big factor, they are the ones that really need to control the game," he said.
"I think everyone just has to put the effort in, whether they are injured, sore - they just have to push through that."
Leeton has four teams contesting preliminary finals at Darlington Point Sportsground on Sunday, with the under 16s, league tag and reserve grade all joining first grade in their quest for a place in the big dance.
