Leeton United will face off with Tolland in 2023 Pascoe Cup elimination final

By Talia Pattison
September 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Leeton United's Joey Fondacaro gets boot to ball against Tumut at MIA Sportsground last weekend. Picture by Talia Pattison
LEETON United will have to fight for their lives if they are to retain the Pascoe Cup and it all starts this weekend.

