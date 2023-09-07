LEETON United will have to fight for their lives if they are to retain the Pascoe Cup and it all starts this weekend.
In a do-or-die finals fixture against Tolland on Sunday in Wagga, Leeton United will be leaving nothing in the tank as they eye another grand final berth to keep their title hopes alive once more.
After finishing the home and away season in fourth on the ladder, there will be no second chances for the side in 2023.
The first hurdle to jump will be Tolland, a side they have both lost to and defeated so far this year.
The two sides will battle it out to continue on to the second week of finals on Sunday afternoon, with kick off at 4pm at Rawlings Park 1.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy wasn't too concerned about the side going into the game without the second chance to fall back on.
"I think sometimes knowing you have the second chance to fall back on, it can impact on how you play, just that mindset that it's there in the back pocket," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton United have a superb track record in the finals in recent years after winning a drought-breaking premiership in the COVID-impacted 2020 season before successfully defending their title last year in 2022.
The 2021 season was called off when NSW was plunged in lockdown during football finals that year.
With so much on the line this weekend, Murphy called on his players to put into practice what they have been working on all year.
He said the team has battled well all season, rarely having the same squad on the pitch each week, but in many ways that has helped Leeton to succeed.
After defeating Tumut last weekend in the final fixture of the home and away season, United will be stepping up the intensity come Sunday afternoon.
That is something they have been working on in recent times at training as they level up for the finals.
The other first grade final this weekend will be between Hanwood and Lake Albert, which will prove an interesting result either way.
Leeton United will use their 90 minutes to not only get the required victory, but show the competition they are there and they mean business once again at the pointy end of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.