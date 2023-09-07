BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
This House of the Week property offers not just a comfortable and inviting home, but also the promise of an exciting future.
Nestled in a prime location opposite the Leeton Aquatic Centre, stadium, and sporting fields, this home presents an incredible opportunity for both living and investment.
Convenience is at your fingertips with a short 700m stroll to the vibrant Leeton main street, where you'll find shops, cafes, restaurants, schools, and medical facilities.
The four bedroom home's layout offers plenty of space for family living. With a well-designed floor plan, there's room for everyone to enjoy their privacy and comfort.
With a generous 1289m block, this property offers a great opportunity for future development.
Explore the potential for subdivision, expansion, or creating a unique project that suits your vision - subject to council approval, of course.
This property presents a perfect blend of location, lifestyle, and potential, making it an exceptional investment for homeowners and developers alike.
Whether you're looking to settle into a comfortable home with fantastic amenities nearby or aiming to seize the development prospects, 53 Palm Ave is the address that offers it all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.