THE L&D's Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Judy Heness have won the district fours championships.
The runners-up were Denise Naylor, Jean Leighton, Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris. Naylor's team came from being five down to eight up by winning nine consecutive ends.
Sullivan's team was quick to catch up with multiple shots of four and a five over two ends, and this gave them the edge to go on and win 24-17.
They will now travel to Wagga to compete in the regional championships on September 21 and 22.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Battling strong winds, 12 social bowlers played two games of triples. Jan Walker, Joan Bourke (who scored a resting toucher) and Wilma Alexander overpowered Jan Fitzpatrick, Marika Pete and Dian Colyer winning 18-6.
In a much closer game, Janet Bell, Jo Rees and Hilary Chambers defeated Mary Payten, Lorraine Mullins and Meredith Lyons.
After a slow start, Payten's team came within one shot, but Bell's team managed to hold on to win 14-12.
