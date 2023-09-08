The Irrigator

L&D team to compete at fours regional championships on September 21 and 22.

By Lorraine Messner
September 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Judy Heness are off to the regional championships. Picture supplied
Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Judy Heness are off to the regional championships. Picture supplied

THE L&D's Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Dot Semmler and Judy Heness have won the district fours championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.