The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car chase started in Wagga before the man was spotted in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Narrandera man was charged following a police chase that spanned three towns on Thursday, September 7. Picture file
A Narrandera man was charged following a police chase that spanned three towns on Thursday, September 7. Picture file

A bizarre police chase at slow speeds as a car limped along Leeton's streets has resulted in the arrest of a man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.