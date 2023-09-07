A bizarre police chase at slow speeds as a car limped along Leeton's streets has resulted in the arrest of a man.
Police said around 1.40pm on Thursday, September 7 officers in Wagga attempted to stop a white Mercedes Benz for a breath test.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit started, with the driver instead taking off towards Narrandera.
Police decided to end the chase at this point for safety reasons before the vehicle was later sighted in Leeton where officers used stop spikes.
However, even with deflated tyres the driver kept driving, refusing to stop and police again gave chase, but this time in a much slower fashion.
The slow chase went through many chases before the man was eventually able to stopped in Narrandera.
As a result, the 34-year-old Narrandera man behind the wheel was charged with police pursuit, driving in a manner that is dangerous, driving while suspended and refusing a breath test.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court.
