Murrumbidgee Irrigation's winter work program is now complete for 2023

By Talia Pattison
September 8 2023 - 1:00pm
The automation work has been happening on regulators near Whitton. Picture supplied
Murrumbidgee Irrigation's winter works program is now complete for 2023, with the company saying this now takes the MIA one step closer to full automation.

