A FREE community long lunch focused on sustainability and local products will bring to life an awareness of the environment we live and breathe each day.
Leeton's Anne Elliott and Richard Dziendziel will host the micro event at their Lonnie Road property on September 23, offering the latest in plant-based meats, as well as local handmade, Indigenous, multicultural plant-based offerings.
Those attending can also bring something they have grown, baked or preserved that is plant-based to share with the table and the idea will be to enjoy a lovely afternoon in the sun, sharing ideas on the future and how everyone can have a positive impact on the environment they live in.
The pair are passionate advocates for a sustainable environment and believe the Riverina region has potential to be a leader in pulses, particularly for an innovative approach to 21st Century food.
"The opportunities are just endless ... we're going to have some delicious food on offer at the lunch, we're tapping in to our local producers, we just want to show what you can do here," Ms Elliott said.
"We're getting the word out, we want to get the bookings happening.
"There will be a rustic setting, beautiful Lillypilly Wines and some delicious food. It's a micro event, so no more than 50 people.
"It's all about food innovation, alternative proteins, focusing on pulses and pulses that are grown here.
"I can just see huge potential in this region for value adding."
Once a grape farm, the couple is transforming their property into a sustainable sanctuary for wildlife and plants and one day even hope to have their own small wetlands.
They are working on restoring the land and creating a habitat for all to enjoy in the many years ahead.
This includes the planting of native trees, creating lizard hotels and other habitats for wildlife, as revitalising remnant saltbush around the property's perimeter.
Known as Baamirra Sanctuary, the care being taken to revitalise the property is evident to the naked eye, with many big plans in the works.
The long lunch theme is The Barbecue Revisited. Donations will be taken for the Humane Society International.
To book a place, text 0423 109 270 or email cloudlands@iinet.net.au.
