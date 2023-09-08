LEETON'S nurses are continuing their push for improved pay and conditions, particularly when it comes to retaining and attracting staff.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association has been fighting for years for a wage increase, better staff-to-patient ratios and improved conditions for nursing working themselves to the bone every shift.
In August, the association held a state-wide ballot of members with nearly 60 per cent voting to receive a 4.5 per cent salary increase, including 0.5% superannuation.
However, the Leeton branch of the union did vote against this pay rise, saying it still wasn't in line with cost-of-living pressures, inflation or mirrored the amount of work they are having to do each day.
While pleased some positive change is happening, Leeton branch secretary Leeanne Driscoll said more work needed to be done to attract people to the profession, particularly in rural and regional areas.
"The union is still working on the issues, particularly with the pay and ratios," she said.
"For our ED it is recommended we have two registered nurses and an enrolled nurse on each shift. We'd love to have that, but at the moment there still is not enough staff.
"That's still the big one for us here in Leeton. There is just not enough staff."
On the other hand, Ms Driscoll said nursing staff in Leeton were always more concerned with patient care and doing what is best for them.
"We're always focused on the patient," she said.
"Our staff in Leeton are working really hard as always and working for the betterment of the patient. We'd just love for them to have that recognition.
"I think the community understands that and knows the situation and do see the hard work our nurses put in with every shift."
