Spike in Riverina road toll revealed in the wake of a series of fatal crashes across the region

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:00am
Acting Inspector and traffic manager at Riverina Highway Patrol Ged Horsley said in light of recent road fatalities in the region, police are working to drive the road safety message home. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Acting Inspector and traffic manager at Riverina Highway Patrol Ged Horsley said in light of recent road fatalities in the region, police are working to drive the road safety message home. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

The Riverina region has recorded a 50 per cent rise in road fatalities this year compared to the 2022 road toll for the same period.

