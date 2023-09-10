The Riverina region has recorded a 50 per cent rise in road fatalities this year compared to the 2022 road toll for the same period.
Between January 1 to September 3 there were 21 traffic fatalities across the Riverina, Murrumbidgee and Murray River Police Districts, a sharp rise on last year's 14 deaths, data released by Transport for NSW has revealed.
Five people have died in crashes on roads in the Wagga local government area alone, up from one death last year.
The sobering statistics emerge just days after a fatal crash on the Sturt Highway at Darlington Point and a week after four people from Wagga were killed in when their Subaru was struck by a B-double truck on the Hume Highway at Chiltern.
Over the weekend, two men also died in separate crashes on Riverina roads at Moulamein and Tullibigeal.
Last month, two people were killed in separate crashes involving heavy vehicles on the Hume Highway at Coolac and Tarcutta.
Another driver was killed in May when two trucks collided on the Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba in May.
Reflecting on the data and recent incidents, acting Inspector and traffic manager at Riverina Highway Patrol Ged Horsley noted the increase but would not be drawn on what is causing the trend.
He said while it was not clear, there were several possible factors at play including the increased vehicle movements on the road since COVID.
Acting Inspector Horsley said the data can also vary from year to year.
"We can't put it down to any specific reason, but any statistic is not a good one, so all we can do is keep driving the road safety message and get out there... and deal with the motorists not doing the right thing," he said.
Acting Inspector Horsely said following a spate of fatal crashes on the Hume Highway in recent weeks, police are going out there and advising people to take caution if there is inclement weather.
He said police conduct a lot of enforcement on the Hume Highway, one of the region's main thoroughfares.
"That's where we get our greatest vehicle movements," he said.
"We will continue to focus on our main arterial roads in and out of our region, trying to drive that trend down."
Transport for NSW's deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation Sally Webb said crashes involving heavy vehicles are often serious due to their weight and size, regardless of who is at fault.
"Every life lost on our roads is one too many and has a devastating impact on the family, friends and community of the people involved," Ms Webb said.
"If you're behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle, please do your part in making our roads safe by keeping your load in check, ensuring you're well rested, wearing a seat belt, staying under the speed limit, as well as driving to road and weather conditions and keeping a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front."
Ms Webb advised other road users to be careful around large and heavy vehicles.
"Trucks and other heavy vehicles can take a lot longer to stop and so you need to give them space, stay out of their blind spots, and be careful and patient," she said.
"Avoid merging in front of heavy vehicles or unexpectedly stepping in front of them while crossing the road.
"Road safety is a shared responsibility - we all have a part to play in helping each other get home safely."
