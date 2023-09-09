Group 20 Preliminary Finals | live blog

The final spot in the Group 20 Grand Finals will go on the line this weekend as the Preliminary Finals head out to Darlington Point Sportsground.
In the main game, it will be first taking on second for the chance to play DPC Roosters in the first-grade decider.
For the Black and Whites, they will be hoping they are able to put last weekend's disappointment behind them when they take on the Greens, who are looking to put together their first 80-minute performance in the final series.
It will be a game that will come down to the wire if the previous meetings are any indication, with the head-to-head sitting at a win each from the two games.
In League Tag, it will be a grand final rematch, with the Panthers taking on Leeton to decide who takes on West Wyalong in the grand final.
Again, there has been little to separate the two sides this season, but the Black and Whites do have a slight edge in the head to head two wins to one.
