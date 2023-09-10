The Irrigator

Leeton defeat Black and Whites in Group 20 first grade preliminary final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:56pm
Leeton has set up a date with DPC Roosters in the Group 20 First Grade Grand Final after coming from behind to defeat the Black and Whites in Darlington Point.

