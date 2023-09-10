It was a tight tussle in the end, but Leeton has secured a shot at redemption in reserve grade after advancing through to the grand final with a 12-10 win over the Black and Whites.
Leeton were looking to rebound after a loss in the major semi final to the Blueheelers while the Black and Whites avoided elimination after a hard fought win against West Wyalong.
It was the Panthers who were able to strike first after making the most of a mistake from Leeton as they were coming out of their own end, with Sione Tulahe able to find his way over.
Leeton were able to take the lead into halftime, however as, with nine minutes to go, Josh Higgins was able to crash his way over to make it 6-4 at the break.
Seven minutes into the second half, it was the Black and Whites who were able to retake the lead after Saul Railo found his way over, but trouble struck for the Panthers 10 minutes later when Duane Goolagong was sin-binned after a high shot.
Leeton was able to make the most of the numerical advantage as Brayden Scarr was able to get over the line and send the Greens into the grand final, where they will meet Yenda.
Leeton coach Micheal Thomas was pleased to see his side stick to what has been working for them all season.
"They all stuck in and that is what we have been about all season just sticking in for each other," he said.
"It is always tough in finals."
It will be a nervous wait for Thomas who struggled for most of the game with a hamstring injury.
