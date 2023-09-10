The Irrigator

DPC Roosters' Guy Thompson claims Group 20's Ray Thorpe Medal

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In one of the more convincing wins in recent years, DPC Roosters front-rower Guy Thompson has come away with the 2023 Ray Thorpe Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.