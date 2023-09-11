Our community is so lucky to have a network of incredible not-for-profit (NFP) organisations making meaningful impact on the community.
One of those impacts is on mental health and overall well-being.
NFP goals vary, but there is one overlooked aspect that deserves attention and that is the powerful non-direct benefits.
Volunteering not only contributes to the betterment of our community, but it also enriches the lives of the volunteers.
As a person gives their time and energy, they experience personal growth, forge lasting connections and develop a sense of purpose.
Volunteering fosters a strong sense of community and often form tight-knit bonds and connections with like-minded persons who share their passion for making a difference.
Creating friendships and networks that can last a lifetime.
The act of giving back can be a powerful antidote to stress and burnout.
Volunteers often report feeling more fulfilled and content, knowing they contribute to a greater cause.
The impact of their actions echoes through the community creating a positive cycle of goodwill.
If you have been thinking of getting involved, now is the perfect time to take that step.
Your contributions, big or small, will not only shape the future of our community but also enrich your own life in ways you have never imagined.
How do I know this? Here is the proof:
-Volunteering Australia: In 2021 3.6 million Australians volunteered with NFPs.
-Australian Bureau of Statistics: Economic value of volunteering exceeds $23 billion annually.
-Swinburne Institute: Volunteers in Australia experience a 53 per cent increase in overall life satisfaction.
-The Mental Health Foundation of Australia: 89 per cent of volunteers surveyed felt an improvement in wellbeing, reduced feelings of stress and anxiety.
