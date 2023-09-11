Sixty players have entered the spring Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition that commenced last week.
Carol Davidson edged out Jack Miller in the match-of-the-week winning a tight five game contest 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-9.
In Monday's competition Cadell Thompson won the fifth game 13-11 to seal a cliff-hanger against Alec Tait and Chevaughn Moore finished well to beat Marni Cunningham 3-2.
In matches that were decided in four games Erin Draper defeated Ruby Miller, Col Thompson beat Will Rawle and Hayden Farrugia just got home taking the final game 13-11 against Miranda Tait.
In other matches, Nick Croucamp downed Anthony Iannelli, Charmaine Lee was too good for Nicole Onwuekwe and Bryan Shepley defeated Kathryn Bechaz.
On Tuesday, Maanu Alexander won the fifth game 11-9 to outlast Tony Naimo and Ondria Miller fought back to defeat Cadell Thompson 3-2.
Garry Walker withstood a strong fightback by Adrian Sheldrick, but held on to claim victory by taking the fifth game 11-8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In matches decided in four games Brad Woolner defeated Declan Ryan, Will Nardi won a tight contest against Simon Jackson and Callum Sheldrick edged out Eden Reilly.
Gary Thompson was too strong for Brodie Lashbrook, Cooper Boardman beat Will Rawle and Ian Draper downed Lauren Wickes.
Wednesday's competition saw super fit Garry Walker win his second five game match in two days.
Walker lost the first two games to Jason Curry but fought back to win 3-2. Bryan Shepley won a see-sawing match 3-2 against Brent Lister and Sean Ryan defeated Zac Fairweather 3-1.
David Cross had a 3-1 win over Alayna Croucamp and Naomi Rawle also won in four against Katie McAliece.
New player Evonne Saddler had a busy night winning against Rose Looby but losing three close games to go down to Antoinette Taylor.
Narelle Ryan scored a 3-1 win over Chevaughn Moore, Finley Sales downed Paul Payne and Lizette Taylor-Gown was too good for Adele Thompson.
The competition continues this week.
