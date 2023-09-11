WHAT started as an idea to put together some of the Yanco CWA's most delicious recipes ended up turning into something much more.
A book written, designed and collated by its members titled Yanco CWA Recipes, Stories, History is the latest offering the Yanco branch has dished up for the community.
The book was officially launched during a special event at the Whitton Malt House on September 4.
The book was put together to mark the 100-year anniversary of the Country Women's Association in NSW in 2022.
In commemorating the occasion, the Yanco branch thought producing a cookbook filled with tasty recipes would be a fun way to celebrate.
However, once the committee members started work on putting it together, they soon came to realise the Yanco branch and, the wider community, had so much more to offer than just recipes.
So, committee members Leonie Murphy, Carol Wade and Sandra Watson then decided to put stories, photos, testimonies and the recipes together and Yanco CWA, Recipes, Stories, History was born.
Yanco CWA secretary Tracey Hamilton said more than 30 people turned out for the launch event.
"The book committee commented it was such a learning curve for them, to find out little things about past members was so good and the community as well," she said.
"The book now is part of history itself. It's all together there now.
"There's plenty in there for everyone and it's a record for down the track as well."
The book's launch coincided with the start of CWA Awareness Week, with Whitton Malt House executive director Kate O'Callaghan the guest speaker on the night.
Various members of the Murrumbidgee Lachlan CWA branch also attended.
Mrs Hamilton said the Yanco CWA would like to express its thanks to Mrs O'Callaghan and the venue for its sponsorship of the book launch.
Yanco CWA Recipes, Stories, History will be available to purchase at the Malt House, the Leeton Show, as well as Yanco's Twilight Market on Saturday, November 25.
