The Irrigator

Yanco CWA launches new book collating recipes, history

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco CWA members (from left) Sandra Watson, Leonie Murphy and Carole Wade, who were responsible for constructing the book. Picture supplied
Yanco CWA members (from left) Sandra Watson, Leonie Murphy and Carole Wade, who were responsible for constructing the book. Picture supplied

WHAT started as an idea to put together some of the Yanco CWA's most delicious recipes ended up turning into something much more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.