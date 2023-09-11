The Irrigator

Leeton United downed by Tolland 3-2 in 2023 Pascoe Cup elimination final

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 11 2023 - 2:00pm
Leeton United's Danyon Arnold gets the ball moving during his side's elimination loss to Tolland on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith
Leeton United's Danyon Arnold gets the ball moving during his side's elimination loss to Tolland on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith

LEETON United's premiership defence came crashing down on Sunday afternoon when they were defeated 3-2 in their elimination final against Tolland.

