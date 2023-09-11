LEETON United's premiership defence came crashing down on Sunday afternoon when they were defeated 3-2 in their elimination final against Tolland.
Leeton United went in to the game with a couple of changes to their squad, but remained confident they could get the job done and keep their grand final hopes alive.
However, it wasn't to be on the day, but coach Ethan Murphy said the team should still be immensely proud of everything they have achieved throughout the season.
Leeton had to fight all game after going down 1-0, before levelling and then having to claw their way back into the game again when Tolland found the back of the net once again.
United were able to get the equaliser once again, but when Tolland scored their third, they weren't able to draw level again.
"It was a typical finals game," Murphy said.
"It was just scrappy. In my opinion, both teams got sucked into each other's game plans and didn't execute what we wanted to do as well as we would have hoped.
"I imagine they (Tolland) felt the same to be honest."
Tolland now move on to the second week of finals where they will play Lake Albert for the last place in the Pascoe Cup grand final.
Hanwood was able to secure the first spot in the premiership decider after defeating Lake Albert 1-0 on Sunday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In good news for Leeton United, the club's reserve grade team and women's Madden Shield side both remain alive after winning their matches on the weekend to progress through to the second week.
Murphy said while the loss was disappointing for the side, he said they never gave up on the day and that was something to be proud of.
"The positives was the want and the fight back ... our perseverance was really good," he said.
"I can't fault the effort or even the way we played really.
I felt we were on top for the majority of the game, despite the scoreline.
"To Tolland's credit they were clinical when their chances opened up and then they sat back really deep and scrambled in defence.
"Unfortunately, sometimes it's just not your day and such is football.
"It was just one of those days for us." This year was Murphy's inaugural coaching gig for the first grade side.
While the dust settles on the season for first grade, he will now assist reserve grade as their campaign continues on. Following that, he will have time to think about and discuss whether or not he wants to take the top job on again for season 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.