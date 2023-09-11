The Leeton Greens have secured a shot at redemption in the Group 20 Under 16s Grand Final after coming away with a commanding victory over TLU Sharks.
The Sharks looked to have scored the first points of the morning before it was called back for a knock-on, and the Greens were able to turn defence into attack as, after a break from Vula Wate, Sione Ah-Voa crossed.
From there, the Leeton side ran away with the game, with Wate scoring off the next set while Ah-Voa crossed for his second to see the Greens leading 16-0 after 12 minutes.
The tries just kept coming for the Greens as Charlie Watson, Kyson Freer, Tyce Thornton and Carter McFadyen crossed before halftime to see Leeton leading by 40-4, with Meshach Pekeur scoring the only points for the Sharks.
Wate and Thornton were able to double their tallies for the day before Freer scored his second with 15 minutes left to see Leeton push their lead to 52 points.
Mason Kirby and Pekeur scored consolation tries for the Sharks, but Leeton wrapped up their place in the decider against the Black and Whites with a 56-14 win.
