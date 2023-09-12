A windy, shocker-of-a-day had 22 extremely dedicated bowlers take part in last week's monthly ladies and men's Leeton Soldiers social bowls day get together.
With a dust storm on the doorstep, most games were called off early, but not before some outstanding bowling was witnessed.
On rink three, 12 shots on the last three ends had Leo Plant, Ken Hillier and Jeannie Plant score an unlikely 15-6 victory over Len Eason, Laurel Cox and Gary Piltz.
Ann Chant set the standard on rink four with an outstanding display of bowling in what were atrocious conditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Chant's heroics however were not enough to get her side of Tony Wood and Larry Harrison over the line against Terry Dale, Ashley McAliece and Nancy Peterie, finally going down 15-12.
Bruce Dale, Ken O'Connell and Lorraine McKellar were untroubled in their 12-6 defeat of Pat Hart, Margaret McKenzie and John Breed.
In a pairs match, on rink six Dennis Dean and Bill Creber were far too polished for Greg Bowyer and Steve Pauling winning 18-11.
Breed registered his usual resting toucher, while Piltz and Wood scored the afternoon's wrong biases.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.