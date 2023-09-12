The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's mixed social bowls day was impacted by wild spring weather

By Wrong Bias
September 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club president Len Eason makes a delivery. Picture supplied
Club president Len Eason makes a delivery. Picture supplied

A windy, shocker-of-a-day had 22 extremely dedicated bowlers take part in last week's monthly ladies and men's Leeton Soldiers social bowls day get together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.