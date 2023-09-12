LEETON police have made a breakthrough in an investigation into thefts from a business in the town's main street.
Between 11pm on Friday, September 1 and 3.15am on Saturday, September 2 a commercial business in Pine Avenue was the subject of four separate theft incidents.
Police said a significant amount of property was stolen as a result.
Investigations by Leeton police resulted in the execution of a search warrant at an address in Poplar Avenue Thursday, September 7.
During the search, officers allege the stolen property was located.
Two Leeton women were arrested and charged with aggravated enter dwelling and steal and will appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Anyone who notices any suspicious activity in or around the shire should contact Crime Stoppers or Triple Zero in an emergency.
