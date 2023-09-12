LEETON United's women's side are one win away from a grand final berth after they defeated Hanwood 2-1 on Sunday.
Both teams started nervously with chances in the first 10 minutes. Hanwood took the lead 15 minutes in when a free kick was saved, but Laura Andreazza was there to slot the rebound home.
United then started to get into gear and created a few half chances before they got the equaliser in the 30th minute when Sarah Elliott put a through ball in behind the Hanwood defence and Alynta Watts placed the ball into the corner beyond the keeper.
United started to dominate and were rewarded right on the stroke of half-time after a long ball from Jade Cooper caused issues in the Hanwood backline and Elliott squared the ball once again to Watts, who finished again to get her second and put United 2-1 ahead.
Leeton started the second half strong and dominated the ball for periods.
They could have conceded again when a shot went underneath the United keeper only for her to jump on top of the ball and stop a certain goal.
United thought they had a third when Watts went through and placed the ball underneath the Hanwood keeper, only for the defender to clear it off the line.
In the last 10 minutes, Hanwood threw everything at Leeton, but their defence stood tall and they booked their place in the preliminary final against Tolland White.
Coach Rhys Jones was delighted with the performance.
"I said before the game and, at half time, all we needed to do to win the game was stick to the game and plan and keep our structure," he said.
"The girls gave absolutely everything and I couldn't be prouder of them all, but now it's about ... getting a place into the grand final.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The hard work doesn't stop here".
This is the first time United have made the preliminary final and Jones said it is a massive achievement for the club.
"To say they've done the club proud is an understatement because no one expected them to get this far," he said.
"I've got full belief in this group of players and I keep saying to them that they can achieve something special."
