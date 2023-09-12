The Irrigator

Leeton United's women's team through to preliminary final in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Leeton United's women's side are through to their first preliminary final. Picture supplied
LEETON United's women's side are one win away from a grand final berth after they defeated Hanwood 2-1 on Sunday.

