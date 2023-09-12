A MUSICAL with an important message has been brought to life in spectacular fashion by students at St Joseph's Primary School.
Every student at the school took to the stage for the musical, which was titled Let the Games Begin, and had two showings on the big stage at St Francis College.
Audiences part the college hall for the musical after many weeks of hard work from both staff and students to put the performances together.
Auditions were held in order to expose students to the theatre process before the hard work of learning lines and rehearsals began.
The musical followed the tale of technology-obsessed youngsters, who visit their grandfather, but he becomes increasingly frustrated with their love of their phones and the internet.
Instead he introduces them to a game of a different kind and what follows is a Jumanji-like tale.
Helping to put the musical teacher was Lauren Watson, who described the musical as "amazing".
"It gave so many of the students, particularly those with the bigger roles, more confidence and skills they perhaps didn't know they had in them," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Every student had the opportunity to be part of the show, which was fantastic.
"Every two years the school typically has some sort of performance, but this was the first time it's been an all-inclusive musical.
"It was very much a musical format, all scripted."
The feedback received by parents and the community has been one of overwhelming positivity for the show, with students also getting a big kick out of being involved and performing to an audience.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.