The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

St Joseph's Primary School students loved taking part in the musical in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Primary School students wowed audiences during the Let the Games Begin musical, which they staged recently. Picture supplied
St Joseph's Primary School students wowed audiences during the Let the Games Begin musical, which they staged recently. Picture supplied

A MUSICAL with an important message has been brought to life in spectacular fashion by students at St Joseph's Primary School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.