It is shaping up to be a massive Group 20 grand final day for the Leeton Greens as they are represented in all five grades on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Greens managed to one-up their efforts from 2022 when they had all sides, bar reserve grade in the grand final.
On that day they were able to claim four premierships.
While not expecting the club will be able to match that performance, first grade coach Hayden Philp feels just getting there is an achievement in itself.
"It's a great achievement by everyone," he said.
"Not just for the coaching staff, but the players and everyone that helps out. It is a fantastic achievement for us and no doubt it will be a massive day.
"Keen to have the shed all to ourselves, and it would be really good to get five up, but just getting there is a massive achievement, and no matter what, it will be a great environment."
For the first grade side, it will be a replay of the 2022 decider, with Leeton set to take on DPC Roosters to decide who takes home the silverware.
While the past two clashes with the Roosters haven't gone the way of the Greens, Philp knows where his side needs to improve if they want to defend their title.
"Probably the last two times that we have played them, it has been our own errors that have cost us everything," he said.
"We just need to limit those and control the ball as much as we can. We know they are a quality side, and they are red hot favourites for a reason."
A slow start proved costly in the qualifying final as they fell to a 38-20 defeat, but they were able to bounce back thanks to a clinical second half against the Panthers with a 34-14 victory in the preliminary final.
Philp is hoping his side is able to take the confidence gained from the Panthers win into this weekend's decider.
"I think it was the fact that we were able to stay in the grind," he said.
"The defence really won us the game in the first half. Full credit to those boys, and hopefully, we can just keep building towards this weekend. This is what we have trained all season for, and hopefully, we can put it together on the day."
The head-to-head in the regular season was a mixed bag for the Greens as they were able to come away with a 32-20 win at home in round two before falling on the road 26-20 in round nine,
The Greens will have a couple coming into the game with a couple carrying niggles, including forward Rhys Wilesmith, who has been carrying a hamstring issue since the start of finals.
Philp doesn't believe that it will cause an issue with just one game left in the season.
"He (Wilesmith) will be right and will just have to push through," he said.
"It was the same last year. We had a couple of guys carrying injuries into the game, but it's do or die, and you play for this, and everyone has to push through.
"That's what grand finals are all about, and you don't get many chances at it. He isn't the only one. There are a couple of boys in the side carrying niggles."
For the Greens, their success for much of the season has come from the left edge, with the combination of Sebastian Blackett, Beniel Qereqeretabua and Billy Rabua bringing the side plenty of points.
Tyler O'Connell has continued to go from strength to strength in his first season of first grade and will be looking to carry the form he showed against the Black and Whites last weekend into the decider and help his side take a second straight Group 20 title.
The first grade game will kick off at 3.15pm on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
