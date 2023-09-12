The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Leeton's paramedics are raising awareness, calling on NSW government to recognise what they do

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton station officer Ange Fraser (left) with fellow paramedic Grant Morrison supporting the call for professional recognition for paramedics. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton station officer Ange Fraser (left) with fellow paramedic Grant Morrison supporting the call for professional recognition for paramedics. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S paramedics save lives every day, but they say that critical work is not being recognised by the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.