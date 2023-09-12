LEETON'S paramedics save lives every day, but they say that critical work is not being recognised by the NSW government.
Paramedics across the state this week have been raising awareness, including at a union rally in Sydney's Martin Place, calling on the government to reflect their high level of skills and training in their pay packet.
Members of the Ambulance Division of the Health Services Union are fighting for a pay rise that is in line with the value of service NSW paramedics provide to their communities each day.
Paramedics in NSW are registered professionals, their skills and training is what helps them to administer high levels of life-saving care on call outs, emergencies and incidents.
The rally in Sydney was part of a wider campaign by union members, calling on the government to not only give the proper recognition for what they do day-in, day-out, but also increase their wages in order to help staff continue on with their training and assist in the retention of paramedics.
Currently, NSW paramedics are the lowest paid in Australia and it is common for many to train and undertake university studies in the state before heading to other locations around the country where they are paid at a higher rate.
Leeton station officer and paramedic Ange Fraser said it was time the government took action.
"Paramedics are highly-trained, many now have been through university and graduated with a double degree, coupled with the intensive training and skills we are using in the field ... it is time the government recognised that," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Paramedics of course want to be highly-trained, they want to be out there saving lives in the community, but there does need to be that recognition and better pay.
"Retaining paramedics is getting increasingly hard. The pay is much better in other states.
"The benefit of paramedics is clear to the community and to the health system, it's time for the government to do more and offer more before it becomes an even bigger issue."
Leeton paramedic Liam Ward attended the rally in Sydney on Tuesday, September 12, joining with others from across the state to make their voices heard on the matter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.