TO AUSTRALIA, the late Margaret Hopcraft was a national hero, but to her loved ones she was even more than that.
Margaret Fay Hopcraft (nee Ahern) originally hailed from Leeton and was known across the country as being one of the "fab four" - the first four women in uniform to be sent to the Vietnam War in 1967.
Nurse Lieutenant Ahern's face was one Australians came to know well, with a photograph of her holding a Vietnamese child being used on all kinds of promotional posters within the Armed Forces, on book covers and is even etched on a wall at the Australian Service Nurses National Memorial in Canberra.
She was a member of the Royal Australian Army Nursing Corps (RAANC) with the 8th Field Ambulance based at Vung Tau during the Vietnam War.
Sadly, Mrs Hopcraft passed away on July 27, with a funeral held in Brisbane on August 17.
Her final farewell was attended by her sister, Shirley Roulston, who still lives in Leeton.
There were many special touches to the ceremony, with members of the Armed Forces attending to pay their respects and say a final goodbye, including some of those she served with in Vietnam.
As well as being a decorated Vietnam veteran, Mrs Hopcraft was a wife, mother, daughter, aunty and friend to many, along many other roles in her life.
She is remembered for her caring nature, continuing on with her professional nursing career back in Australia, even after the horrors of the war.
Mrs Roulston said growing up her sister was one to take charge, saying their family had many special times together both as children and in their later years.
"When she was in Vietnam, I think everyone was pretty worried ... I know mum was," Mrs Roulston said.
"Everyone was very proud of her. When she was eight she joined the Red Cross. My younger brother Bob was the guinea pig, she was always bandaging him up.
"There were six of us siblings. We all got along well. There's only three of us left now."
Mrs Hopcraft went on to have three children after marrying her husband Francis William Hopcraft, as well as six grandchildren.
Like many Vietnam veterans, Mrs Hopcraft returned home to a country less than enthusiastic about welcoming home the war heroes.
This was a hard period for her and other returned veterans, but she didn't let it impact on her willingness to help others.
As the years wore on, Mrs Hopcraft did share her thoughts on the war with some media outlets, but rarely did she speak about her time in Vietnam otherwise.
She was well respected by everyone she worked with over the years and was always willing to give back wherever she could.
Anzac Day also held a special place in Mrs Hopcraft's heart, attending services each year.
"She's etched on the wall at the memorial in Canberra, which is just lovely, she's there forever," Mrs Roulston said.
"I think through that and that famous photograph of her, her legacy will live on forever.
"We will all miss her very much. She achieved so many great things in her life."
Mrs Hopcraft also served in New Guinea after Vietnam. As a result of her dedication and service, she was awarded several medals and honours, including the Australian Defence Medal and the Vietnam Medal among others.
"It was a lovely service ... the poppies were everywhere," Mrs Roulston said.
"Five Vietnam veterans and her son Anthony were the pall bearers.
"It was sad, but I think we all felt a lot of pride. Margaret remained friends with the other three nurses (part of the 'fab four'), which was lovely."
