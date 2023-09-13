The Irrigator
Obituary

The late Margaret Hopcraft, who hailed from Leeton, was one of the first four women in uniform to serve in the Vietnam War

By Talia Pattison
September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
The now famous image of the late Margaret Fay Hopcraft (nee Ahern). Picture courtesy of the Australian War Memorial
TO AUSTRALIA, the late Margaret Hopcraft was a national hero, but to her loved ones she was even more than that.

